MP Edgard Traboulsi to LBCI: Will a single-district electoral system in sectarian Lebanon be feasible?

Lebanon News
25-03-2025 | 05:37
MP Edgard Traboulsi to LBCI: Will a single-district electoral system in sectarian Lebanon be feasible?
MP Edgard Traboulsi to LBCI: Will a single-district electoral system in sectarian Lebanon be feasible?

MP Edgard Traboulsi, a member of the Strong Lebanon Bloc, noted that the Amal Movement is convinced of the idea of adopting Lebanon as a single electoral district, a system used in some countries. 

However, he questioned whether Lebanon has the necessary foundations to implement such a model fairly.  

Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Traboulsi asked, "If we want to adopt this system, do we have laws that guarantee equal rights in personal status matters? Do we have true citizenship, or are we still deeply entrenched in sectarianism in every aspect?"  

He acknowledged that Lebanon's sectarian-based system has provided a sense of security for various communities. 

"If we establish Lebanon as a single electoral district, people will inevitably seek ways to protect themselves through representation," he said.  

While expressing his personal preference for a nationwide electoral system, Traboulsi stressed that such a model would only be suitable for a secular country.

Lebanon News

MP

Edgard Traboulsi

LBCI

District

Electoral

System

Sectarian

Lebanon

