Lebanon ready to hand over more than 700 Syrian prisoners to Damascus

Lebanon News
20-03-2025 | 08:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon ready to hand over more than 700 Syrian prisoners to Damascus
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon ready to hand over more than 700 Syrian prisoners to Damascus

A judicial official told the AFP news agency that Beirut is prepared to hand over more than 700 Syrian prisoners from over 2,000 held in overcrowded Lebanese prisons.

The source explained that "there are more than 700 Syrian prisoners who can be handed over to their country" after "completing the files of the convicted and detained Syrians who meet the conditions for their extradition."
 
AFP

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Hand Over

Syria

Prisoners

Damascus

LBCI Next
Lebanese army chief discusses regional developments with US ambassador
BDL governor candidate dismisses ‘baseless’ claims, denies criticizing President Aoun or coordinating with PM Salam
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-03-13

Sweden to give more than $137 million to Ukraine for reconstruction, development

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-23

First Turkish Airlines plane lands in Damascus in more than a decade

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-27

NGO says Israel released 596 Palestinian prisoners Thursday, 46 more to be freed

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-07

More than 300,000 refugees return to Syria since Assad's fall: UN

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:24

Lebanese army closes illegal border crossings

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

PM Nawaf Salam says: A transparent and efficient state administration is essential for good governance

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

Lebanese army chief discusses regional developments with US ambassador

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

BDL governor candidate dismisses ‘baseless’ claims, denies criticizing President Aoun or coordinating with PM Salam

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-10

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva reaffirms support for Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:59

Hamas armed wing says it fired rockets against Tel Aviv

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:55

Egypt, Qatar stress need to strengthen joint efforts to implement Gaza ceasefire agreement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:05

Gaza civil defense says 504 killed since Israel resumed strikes

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

Lebanon’s Cabinet faces test on digital reform: Will this be the turning point?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:55

Tensions ease on Lebanon-Syria border as Lebanese army reestablishes control — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

BDL governor candidate dismisses ‘baseless’ claims, denies criticizing President Aoun or coordinating with PM Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

Lebanon ready to hand over more than 700 Syrian prisoners to Damascus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

The evolving story of the Lebanese-Syrian border: Smuggling and escalating international pressure take center stage

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

US envoy denies alleged meeting with Lebanese official in Doha

LBCI
World News
13:19

Trump gave Iran’s Khamenei two months to reach a new nuclear deal: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:35

Lebanese army frees two Syrians kidnapped by gang in Baalbek area

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More