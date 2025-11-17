Fatah official visits Beddaoui camp, stresses coordination with Lebanese state

Lebanon News
17-11-2025 | 09:02
Fatah official visits Beddaoui camp, stresses coordination with Lebanese state
0min
Fatah official visits Beddaoui camp, stresses coordination with Lebanese state

Fatah’s secretary in Lebanon, Riad Abu al-Aynayn, visited the Beddaoui refugee camp along with a delegation from the movement’s leadership, holding discussions on the security and social challenges facing the camp.

According to a statement, the meeting focused on maintaining stability inside the camp and strengthening coordination among various Palestinian factions. Participants underscored the importance of national unity and joint efforts to safeguard the camp and its residents.

Abu al-Aynayn reaffirmed Fatah’s commitment to the principle of Lebanese state sovereignty over all its territory, describing the movement’s relationship with the Lebanese Army as one built on “brotherhood, respect, and ongoing cooperation.”

He added that Fatah and other factions are looking to secure humanitarian access routes to and from Beddaoui camp, noting that the matter is being closely monitored by President Mahmoud Abbas’ envoy, Yasser Abbas “Abu Ammar” and Palestine’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mohammad Al-Asaad.

Lebanon News

Fatah

Visit

Beddaoui

Camp

Coordination

Lebanese

State

