Former President Michel Suleiman mourned the passing of journalist Hoda Chedid, describing her as a highly respected professional.



He said in a statement: "Hoda, the esteemed journalist, closely followed the Lebanese Army's leadership activities and later became known to me through her coverage of the Presidential Palace's work. She was always committed to objective reporting and served as a professional role model. My wife and I considered her among our closest associates."



He continued: "When she began her long battle with illness, we drew strength from her courage and learned valuable lessons from her journey.

Farewell, Hoda. May you rest among the righteous, free from pain, fear, and sorrow. May your soul rest in peace, and may your family and colleagues find comfort and solace."