PM Salam warns of escalating military operations in South Lebanon

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has warned of the renewed military operations on the southern border, highlighting the risks they pose in potentially dragging Lebanon into a new war, which would bring suffering to the country and its people.



Salam made a call to Minister of Defense Michel Menassa, emphasizing the need to take all necessary security and military measures to ensure that the state alone holds the power to decide on war and peace.



Additionally, Salam contacted Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the personal representative of the U.N. Secretary-General in Lebanon, urging the United Nations to increase international pressure on Israel to withdraw from the occupied Lebanese territories fully.



This occupation violates U.N. Resolution 1701 and undermines the ceasefire arrangements established by the previous government last October, which Lebanon has committed to.