LBCI mourns journalist Hoda Chedid

LBCI mourns the passing of esteemed journalist Hoda Chedid, who dedicated her life to covering major events and delivering the truth with professionalism and integrity.

Chedid, known for her resilience and commitment to journalism, spent years on the frontlines, reporting with unwavering determination. Her career was marked by brave coverage and a deep passion for shedding light on crucial national and political issues.

Her passing marks the end of a long journey of struggle and dedication. LBCI extends its deepest condolences to her family, colleagues, and all those who knew and admired her work.