Houthis say death toll up to 58 in US strikes on Yemen port

Yemen's Houthis said U.S. strikes on a fuel port killed 58 people and wounded more than 100 on Friday, making it the deadliest attack of Washington's intensified month-long air campaign.



"The death toll from the American enemy's targeting of the Ras Issa facility has risen to 58 martyrs and 126 wounded," the Houthis' Al-Masirah TV said, quoting health authorities in rebel-held Hodeida.





AFP