PM Nawaf Salam to visit Tripoli and Akkar to launch security plans

Lebanon News
24-03-2025 | 07:23
High views
PM Nawaf Salam to visit Tripoli and Akkar to launch security plans
PM Nawaf Salam to visit Tripoli and Akkar to launch security plans

Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam will visit the city of Tripoli on Tuesday.

He will be accompanied by a delegation that includes several ministers, with the presence of the city's MPs.

The visit aims to assess the situation in Tripoli, hold a meeting of the Central Security Council, and launch a security plan to reinforce calm and stability.

Salam will also visit Akkar Governorate, where he will chair a meeting of the Central Security Council, launch a security plan to secure the borders and meet with the governorate's MPs.

Additionally, he will conduct an inspection tour of Qlayaat Airport.

Lebanon announces 2025 municipal election dates
MP Samy Gemayel opposes making Lebanon a single electoral district, citing Taif Agreement
LBCI Previous

