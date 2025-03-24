PM Nawaf Salam to visit Tripoli and Akkar to launch security plans

Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam will visit the city of Tripoli on Tuesday.



He will be accompanied by a delegation that includes several ministers, with the presence of the city's MPs.



The visit aims to assess the situation in Tripoli, hold a meeting of the Central Security Council, and launch a security plan to reinforce calm and stability.



Salam will also visit Akkar Governorate, where he will chair a meeting of the Central Security Council, launch a security plan to secure the borders and meet with the governorate's MPs.



Additionally, he will conduct an inspection tour of Qlayaat Airport.