PM Nawaf Salam to visit Tripoli and Akkar to launch security plans
Lebanon News
24-03-2025 | 07:23
PM Nawaf Salam to visit Tripoli and Akkar to launch security plans
Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam will visit the city of Tripoli on Tuesday.
He will be accompanied by a delegation that includes several ministers, with the presence of the city's MPs.
The visit aims to assess the situation in Tripoli, hold a meeting of the Central Security Council, and launch a security plan to reinforce calm and stability.
Salam will also visit Akkar Governorate, where he will chair a meeting of the Central Security Council, launch a security plan to secure the borders and meet with the governorate's MPs.
Additionally, he will conduct an inspection tour of Qlayaat Airport.
Lebanon News
Nawaf Salam
Prime Minister
Tripoli
Akkar
Ministers
Visit
6
Middle East News
06:00
EU top diplomat: Israel strikes on Syria, Lebanon 'risk further escalation'
Middle East News
06:00
EU top diplomat: Israel strikes on Syria, Lebanon 'risk further escalation'
7
Lebanon News
06:53
MP Samy Gemayel opposes making Lebanon a single electoral district, citing Taif Agreement
Lebanon News
06:53
MP Samy Gemayel opposes making Lebanon a single electoral district, citing Taif Agreement
8
Middle East News
14:28
Iran condemns Israel's 'extensive military aggression' in Lebanon
Middle East News
14:28
Iran condemns Israel's 'extensive military aggression' in Lebanon
