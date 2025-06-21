Pro-Palestinian activist Khalil walks free after US judge orders release

21-06-2025 | 02:55
Pro-Palestinian activist Khalil walks free after US judge orders release
Pro-Palestinian activist Khalil walks free after US judge orders release

Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil walked out of a Louisiana immigrant detention center on Friday, hours after a judge ordered his release, a major victory for rights groups that challenged what they called the Trump administration's unlawful targeting of a pro-Palestinian activist.

"Although justice prevailed," he said upon his release in the rural town of Jena, "it's long, very long overdue. And this shouldn't have taken three months."

On March 8, Khalil, a prominent figure in pro-Palestinian protests against Israel's war in Gaza, was arrested by immigration agents in the lobby of his university residence in Manhattan. President Donald Trump, a Republican, has called the protests antisemitic and vowed to deport international students who took part. Khalil became the first target of this policy.

Reuters

World News

Palestine

Activist

United States

Mahmoud Khalil

