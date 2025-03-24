Lebanon's defense minister to visit Syria on Wednesday: AFP

Lebanon News
24-03-2025 | 08:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s defense minister to visit Syria on Wednesday: AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon's defense minister to visit Syria on Wednesday: AFP

Lebanon's Defense Minister Michel Menassa is set to visit Syria on Wednesday to discuss recent tensions along the border between the two countries; a Lebanese official told AFP on Monday.

"The defense minister will head a security delegation to Damascus to meet with his counterpart, Marhaf Abu Qasra," the official said.

The visit aims to "discuss ways to manage the situation at the border, strengthen bilateral coordination, and prevent cross-border aggression," the source added.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Michel Menassa

Syria

LBCI Next
MP Wael Abou Faour calls for national unity and unwavering support for Lebanon's state, urging adherence to UN Resolution 1701
Lebanon announces 2025 municipal election dates
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-18

German Foreign Minister set to visit Lebanon on Wednesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-07

Lebanon's Prime Minister to visit Syria soon: Information Minister

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-11

Lebanon's PM arrives in Damascus on first such visit since before Syria war: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-05

Syria foreign minister arrives on first visit to Qatar: AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:26

Lebanon's PM names Ramez Dimashkieh head of task force on Palestinian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:25

Jordan, Lebanon discuss bilateral ties and regional developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:17

Lebanese Army removes Israeli-installed barriers in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:47

Lebanese finance officials review banking secrecy law amendments in IMF talks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:23

Speaker Nabih Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: Israel is seeking talks leading to normalization

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-22

Lebanese Press Editors Syndicate mourns the loss of Hoda Chedid

LBCI
World News
09:18

Starmer and Trump discussed US-UK trade deal 'progress': PM's office

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-21

Lebanon's Finance Minister concludes final talks with World Bank on Public Financial Management project

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:05

Military buildup follows rocket attack: Will Israel widen its operations in Lebanon?

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:23

Speaker Nabih Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: Israel is seeking talks leading to normalization

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:47

Hoda Chedid's final journey: A farewell filled with love and honor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:55

Lebanon's toughest job: Challenges await Lebanon's next BDL governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Israeli drones spotted flying low over Beirut and its southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Lebanon announces 2025 municipal election dates

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:08

PM Nawaf Salam calls for lifting banking secrecy and reform to return depositors' funds

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

MP Samy Gemayel opposes making Lebanon a single electoral district, citing Taif Agreement

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More