Lebanon's Defense Minister Michel Menassa is set to visit Syria on Wednesday to discuss recent tensions along the border between the two countries; a Lebanese official told AFP on Monday.



"The defense minister will head a security delegation to Damascus to meet with his counterpart, Marhaf Abu Qasra," the official said.



The visit aims to "discuss ways to manage the situation at the border, strengthen bilateral coordination, and prevent cross-border aggression," the source added.