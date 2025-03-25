Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam visits Tripoli: The state will not tolerate anyone who disrupts stability

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam visited the city of Tripoli, where he held a meeting in the Independence Hall of the Serail.



The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri, as well as Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar, Defense Minister Michel Mnassa, Public Works Minister Hani Rasamny, and Education Minister Rima Karami. North Lebanon Governor Ramzi Nohra, security and judicial officials, were also present.



During the meeting, Salam reaffirmed the government's commitment to maintaining security in Tripoli and protecting its residents. He called for "greater coordination between various security and military agencies" and stressed the need for strict enforcement against violators to restore citizens' trust in the state.



Salam is currently holding a separate meeting with MPs from Tripoli, Minieh-Danniyeh in the office of the North Lebanon Governor at the Tripoli Serail.



"We are committed to ensuring lasting security in the city, and we will not tolerate anyone who disrupts stability," Salam said, adding that offenders would be referred to the relevant security agencies.



He also highlighted the importance of addressing Tripoli's economic challenges: "Security is fundamentally tied to development, which the city lacks. The issue of uncontrolled weapons must also be tackled."