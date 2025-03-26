Syrian source to LBCI: Syrian Defense Minister's talks with Lebanese counterpart postponed due to upcoming government formation

Lebanon News
26-03-2025 | 06:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Syrian source to LBCI: Syrian Defense Minister&#39;s talks with Lebanese counterpart postponed due to upcoming government formation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Syrian source to LBCI: Syrian Defense Minister's talks with Lebanese counterpart postponed due to upcoming government formation

A source in the Syrian administration told LBCI that the postponement of Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra's discussions with his Lebanese counterpart is due to the imminent formation of a new Syrian government.  

The source explained that the government reshuffle would lead to changes in key responsibilities, particularly regarding the Syrian liaison officer assigned to oversee security coordination with Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Syrian

LBCI

Defense

Minister

Lebanese

Counterpart

Postponed

Government

Formation

LBCI Next
Former BDL governor Riad Salameh's probe scheduled for next Thursday
Finance Ministry says all public sector salaries transferred to BDL
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:19

LBCI sources: Lebanese-Syrian Defense ministers' meeting moved to Jeddah on Thursday

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-24

Saudi Arabia in talks with Europe and US to lift Syrian sanctions: Minister

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-22

Syria Defense Minister says open to talks with Kurds, but ready to use 'force'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

LBCI sources: Syrian authorities request postponement of Defense Minister Michel Mnassa's visit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:19

LBCI sources: Lebanese-Syrian Defense ministers' meeting moved to Jeddah on Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam announces public holiday for first two days of Eid al-Fitr

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

Economy Minister meets Beirut Traders Association: State of commercial sector is devastated

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

Lebanese FM discusses Israeli withdrawal with French and Irish officials

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-09

Lebanese soldier reported missing near army post in Bastara Farm

LBCI
World News
2025-03-24

White House confirms journalist was accidentally texted classified war plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Former BDL governor Riad Salameh's probe scheduled for next Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

Lebanon's President Aoun urges pressure on Israel to uphold agreement during meeting with Le Drian

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:06

Warnings ignored: Israel maintains military pressure on Syria and Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:48

Politics get in the way: Lebanon nears decision on BDL governor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:55

Le Drian's mission: France urges Lebanon to implement reforms before international conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

PM Nawaf Salam: Normalization with Israel is completely rejected by all Lebanese

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:58

Finance Ministry says all public sector salaries transferred to BDL

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

LBCI sources: Syrian authorities request postponement of Defense Minister Michel Mnassa's visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

Lebanon's Energy Minister determined to establish a regulatory authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

Lebanon's President Aoun urges pressure on Israel to uphold agreement during meeting with Le Drian

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More