Public Works Minister Rasamny inspects Rafic Hariri International Airport, monitoring operations

Lebanese Public Works and Transport Minister Faysal Rasamny conducted an inspection visit to Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut.



During the visit, he held a meeting with the air traffic controllers’ committee to discuss the challenges facing the sector. Minister Rasamny emphasized his commitment to improving working conditions and ensuring the safety of air traffic operations.



The tour included visiting the prayer area within the airport, where the minister listened to the concerns and feedback from those responsible for services in the area.



Rasamny also toured several operational facilities and sections, monitoring the flow of operations and the measures in place to ensure smooth passenger movement and the safety of logistical and technical operations.