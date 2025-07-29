Israeli foreign minister reprimands Netherlands over criticism, ban on ministers

Israel-Gaza War Updates
29-07-2025 | 11:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli foreign minister reprimands Netherlands over criticism, ban on ministers
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli foreign minister reprimands Netherlands over criticism, ban on ministers

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar delivered a formal reprimand to the ambassador of the Netherlands on Tuesday in response to Dutch criticism over the treatment of Palestinians and a travel ban against two members of the Israeli cabinet.

Saar said in a post on X that the Dutch government "chose to convert a long-standing friendship with Israel into open hostility towards it, precisely during its difficult time, probably out of political interests."

The Dutch government, operating in a caretaker capacity after the coalition collapsed in June, said in a letter late on Monday that it would summon Israel's ambassador to the Netherlands to denounce the "unbearable and indefensible" situation in Gaza.

It also imposed travel bans against two far-right Israeli cabinet ministers on accusations of repeated incitement against Palestinians. That follows similar moves last month against the two ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, by Britain, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Norway.


Reuters
 

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israeli

Foreign

Minister

Netherlands

Criticism

Ban

Ministers

LBCI Next
Gaza civil defence says Israeli strikes kill 30
US dismisses UN Israel-Palestinian conference as 'publicity stunt'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:01

Dutch summon Israeli ambassador, impose travel ban on ministers

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-31

Arab ministers condemn Israel 'ban' on planned West Bank visit: Jordan

LBCI
World News
2025-06-15

EU foreign ministers to meet Tuesday on Israel-Iran conflict

LBCI
World News
2025-05-23

Judge temporarily blocks Trump ban on foreign students at Harvard

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:09

Trump says he did not discuss UK plan to recognize Palestinian state with Starmer

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:29

UK aid has been airdropped into Gaza: PM's office

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:24

UK says to recognize Palestinian state in September unless Israel acts

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:19

France says Israeli settler violence amounts to 'terrorism'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:19

France says Israeli settler violence amounts to 'terrorism'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-07

Lebanon’s response shows openness to tackle Hezbollah weapons issue, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Banking reform law reaches Lebanese Parliament: What it means for depositors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-15

Inside Lebanon's biggest drug lab: Lebanese Army tightens grip on Bekaa drug lords

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More