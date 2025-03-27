Israeli military claims strike on Hezbollah fighters in Yohmor, south Lebanon

Lebanon News
27-03-2025 | 04:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli military claims strike on Hezbollah fighters in Yohmor, south Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli military claims strike on Hezbollah fighters in Yohmor, south Lebanon

The Israeli army claimed on Thursday that its forces attacked several Hezbollah fighters who were allegedly transporting weapons in the Yohmor area in southern Lebanon.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Hezbollah

Yohmor

LBCI Next
No deal to delay central bank governor appointment, sources tell LBCI
Lebanon's bondholders select Houlihan Lokey as financial advisor for debt talks
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber tells LBCI he hopes central bank governor appointment won't go to vote, seeks consensus

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:26

Gaza health ministry says 855 killed since Israel resumed strikes

LBCI
World News
06:22

EU chief at Paris summit calls to keep 'pressure' on Russia with sanctions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

PM Salam prepared to take strong measures if central bank appointment becomes a challenge: LBCI's correspondent

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber tells LBCI he hopes central bank governor appointment won't go to vote, seeks consensus

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

PM Salam prepared to take strong measures if central bank appointment becomes a challenge: LBCI's correspondent

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Israeli military claims it killed Hezbollah Radwan Force battalion commander in Derdghaiya, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Dutch ambassador discusses judicial reform, Beirut port blast probe with Lebanon's Justice Minister

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:41

EU must 'respond firmly' to car tariffs: Germany

LBCI
World News
06:03

Summit of Ukraine's European allies begins in Paris: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-20

Corruption probe: Lebanese ex-economy minister Amin Salam banned from travel over extortion and misuse of funds — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

Lebanon's Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli airstrike on Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:38

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem rules out any possibility of normalization or surrender

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam announces public holiday for first two days of Eid al-Fitr

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

PM Nawaf Salam: Normalization with Israel is completely rejected by all Lebanese

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:19

LBCI sources: Lebanese-Syrian Defense ministers' meeting moved to Jeddah on Thursday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:06

Pre-crisis levels: Lebanon's Social Security resumes higher coverage for healthcare and medication

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

Lebanon's President Aoun urges pressure on Israel to uphold agreement during meeting with Le Drian

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

Lebanon's Energy Minister determined to establish a regulatory authority

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:20

Israel's response to Gaza protests: Plans for full Gaza control

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More