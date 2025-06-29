Iran casts doubt on continuation of ceasefire with Israel

Iran’s armed forces chief of staff Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi expressed doubts over Israel’s commitment to the recently announced ceasefire, warning that Tehran is prepared to respond forcefully if hostilities resume.



According to remarks reported by the semi-official Tasnim News Agency on Sunday, Mousavi told Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, “Since we have serious doubts about the enemy’s adherence to its commitments, including the ceasefire, we are fully prepared to deliver a strong response if aggression is repeated.”



The ceasefire ended 12 days of aerial conflict between Iran and Israel.



Reuters