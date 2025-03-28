Lebanese President Aoun arrives in Paris for brief visit at Macron's invitation

28-03-2025 | 04:39
Lebanese President Aoun arrives in Paris for brief visit at Macron&#39;s invitation
0min
Lebanese President Aoun arrives in Paris for brief visit at Macron's invitation

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun arrived at Le Bourget Airport in Paris, accompanied by his delegation, for a short visit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. 

He was joined by Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji.  

The visit will last a few hours amid ongoing discussions on bilateral relations and regional developments.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

President

Joseph Aoun

France

Paris

Visit

Macron

Invitation

