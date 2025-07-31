Lebanon’s FM meets UN Envoy and diaspora delegation for talks on stability and electoral rights

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji met with U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert for a broad discussion on the latest developments in Lebanon and Syria.



Hennis-Plasschaert briefed Minister Rajji on her ongoing regional contacts aimed at fostering de-escalation and stability.



Rajji also received a delegation from the World Lebanese Cultural Union, headed by its global president Roger Hani, along with members of the union’s World Council representing various countries. The meeting focused on diaspora affairs.



The delegation emphasized the Lebanese diaspora’s commitment to their right to vote for all 128 members of parliament, stressing that their participation is essential not only for Lebanon’s economic recovery but also for contributing to the legislative process.