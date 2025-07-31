News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon’s FM meets UN Envoy and diaspora delegation for talks on stability and electoral rights
Lebanon News
31-07-2025 | 08:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon’s FM meets UN Envoy and diaspora delegation for talks on stability and electoral rights
Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji met with U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert for a broad discussion on the latest developments in Lebanon and Syria.
Hennis-Plasschaert briefed Minister Rajji on her ongoing regional contacts aimed at fostering de-escalation and stability.
Rajji also received a delegation from the World Lebanese Cultural Union, headed by its global president Roger Hani, along with members of the union’s World Council representing various countries. The meeting focused on diaspora affairs.
The delegation emphasized the Lebanese diaspora’s commitment to their right to vote for all 128 members of parliament, stressing that their participation is essential not only for Lebanon’s economic recovery but also for contributing to the legislative process.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Foreign Minister
Youssef Rajji
Meetings
UN
Diaspora
Next
Be ready to dance 💃 the night away on the beautiful beats of Jason Derulo! Don’t miss out on this event as part of the Byblos International Festival. Get your tickets now!
Defused grenade found near school in northern Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Diaspora delegation urges equal voting rights for Lebanese expats in 2026 elections
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Diaspora delegation urges equal voting rights for Lebanese expats in 2026 elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-31
Behind closed doors: UN envoy meets Hezbollah official to discuss Resolution 1701 and Israeli violations
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-31
Behind closed doors: UN envoy meets Hezbollah official to discuss Resolution 1701 and Israeli violations
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-05
FM Rajji discusses South Lebanon and UNIFIL with UN envoy following her visit to Israel
Lebanon News
2025-05-05
FM Rajji discusses South Lebanon and UNIFIL with UN envoy following her visit to Israel
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-17
PM Salam discusses Syrian unity and Lebanon’s stability in call with Walid Jumblatt
Lebanon News
2025-07-17
PM Salam discusses Syrian unity and Lebanon’s stability in call with Walid Jumblatt
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:32
Lebanese President meets US CENTCOM chief
Lebanon News
10:32
Lebanese President meets US CENTCOM chief
0
Lebanon News
09:25
Lebanese Army Commander meets US CENTCOM chief to discuss military cooperation
Lebanon News
09:25
Lebanese Army Commander meets US CENTCOM chief to discuss military cooperation
0
Lebanon News
09:06
Be ready to dance 💃 the night away on the beautiful beats of Jason Derulo! Don’t miss out on this event as part of the Byblos International Festival. Get your tickets now!
Lebanon News
09:06
Be ready to dance 💃 the night away on the beautiful beats of Jason Derulo! Don’t miss out on this event as part of the Byblos International Festival. Get your tickets now!
0
Lebanon News
07:37
Defused grenade found near school in northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:37
Defused grenade found near school in northern Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-06-18
Former Iranian Minister calls for full Iranian control over Strait of Hormuz
Middle East News
2025-06-18
Former Iranian Minister calls for full Iranian control over Strait of Hormuz
0
Middle East News
2025-04-27
Death toll from Iran port blast rises to 25: Media
Middle East News
2025-04-27
Death toll from Iran port blast rises to 25: Media
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-05
Israeli army says it’s preparing to strike infrastructure targets in Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2025-06-05
Israeli army says it’s preparing to strike infrastructure targets in Beirut’s southern suburbs
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Pressure mounts on Lebanon to resolve Hezbollah weapons issue as US and France push for action
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Pressure mounts on Lebanon to resolve Hezbollah weapons issue as US and France push for action
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:33
Bahaa Hariri to LBCI upon arrival in Beirut: Lebanon needs honest and loyal people
Lebanon News
11:33
Bahaa Hariri to LBCI upon arrival in Beirut: Lebanon needs honest and loyal people
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Pressure mounts on Lebanon to resolve Hezbollah weapons issue as US and France push for action
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Pressure mounts on Lebanon to resolve Hezbollah weapons issue as US and France push for action
3
Lebanon News
04:01
President Aoun unveils US proposal, demands disarmament of armed groups and Israeli pullback
Lebanon News
04:01
President Aoun unveils US proposal, demands disarmament of armed groups and Israeli pullback
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Israeli forces reinforce positions in Lebanon, plan for long-term presence
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Israeli forces reinforce positions in Lebanon, plan for long-term presence
5
Lebanon News
14:07
Hezbollah’s Qassem: We will not surrender our weapons, ceasefire applies only south of the Litani River
Lebanon News
14:07
Hezbollah’s Qassem: We will not surrender our weapons, ceasefire applies only south of the Litani River
6
Lebanon News
04:54
Lebanese trap shooter Ray Bassil to represent Qatar in upcoming international competitions: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
04:54
Lebanese trap shooter Ray Bassil to represent Qatar in upcoming international competitions: LBCI sources
7
Middle East News
15:07
US imposes sanctions on shipping empire tied to Iranian leaders
Middle East News
15:07
US imposes sanctions on shipping empire tied to Iranian leaders
8
Lebanon News
03:52
Speaker Berri hails Lebanese Army on 80th anniversary as pillar of national unity and security
Lebanon News
03:52
Speaker Berri hails Lebanese Army on 80th anniversary as pillar of national unity and security
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More