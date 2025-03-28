Le Figaro: President Aoun says Israel violating ceasefire, Lebanon won’t resume flights with Iran for now

In an interview published by the French newspaper ''Le Figaro'' during his visit to France and meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stated that "Lebanon cannot afford to be part of any axis, and it should not be a platform for harming any country. Its significance lies in its diversity and the solidarity and internal unity of its people, which will protect it from any danger."



He emphasized, "We have a unique relationship with France, and our two countries can only rely on each other."



Aoun added, "We will work on passing the necessary laws to support reforms, focusing on three main areas: fighting corruption, lifting banking secrecy, and restructuring the banks."



He also confirmed that ''the Lebanese Army had dismantled several Palestinian camps loyal to Hezbollah or Iran and conducted over 250 arms confiscation operations or raids on weapons caches in tunnels south of the Litani River. Part of the seized arsenal is being destroyed, but if it is still usable, the recovered weapons are returned to the army.''



"We are fully committed to implementing U.N. Resolution 1701," he reiterated, noting that "it is unfortunate that Israel is violating the agreement, and past experiences with them are not encouraging. We have no choice but to continue working diplomatically to reach a solution that ensures Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon, the return of prisoners, and the demarcation of the land border."



Finally, Aoun pointed out that "Lebanon will begin addressing the challenges related to defining land and maritime borders with Syria, as well as the issue of displaced persons."