China says FM Wang to visit EU, Germany, France next week

27-06-2025 | 03:31
China says FM Wang to visit EU, Germany, France next week
China says FM Wang to visit EU, Germany, France next week

China said on Friday that Foreign Minister Wang Yi will head to Europe next week to hold talks with counterparts from the European Union, Germany, and France.

"While in Brussels, Wang Yi will meet and have talks with Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a briefing where Wang's talks with the other European representatives were announced.

AFP

