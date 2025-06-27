News
China says FM Wang to visit EU, Germany, France next week
World News
27-06-2025 | 03:31
China says FM Wang to visit EU, Germany, France next week
China said on Friday that Foreign Minister Wang Yi will head to Europe next week to hold talks with counterparts from the European Union, Germany, and France.
"While in Brussels, Wang Yi will meet and have talks with Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a briefing where Wang's talks with the other European representatives were announced.
AFP
World News
China
Foreign Minister
Wang Yi
Europe
Talks
European Union
Germany
France
