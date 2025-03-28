In response to Israeli threats targeting the southern suburbs of Beirut and the Hadath area, Lebanon's Minister of Education and Higher Education Rima Karami has issued a directive for the closure of all public and private schools, secondary schools, and vocational institutions in these regions. This includes the Rafik Hariri University (RHU) in Hadath.



The decision also calls for the evacuation of students, teachers, and administrative staff, urging caution when transporting children to ensure their safety.