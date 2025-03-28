UN envoy calls for restraint after Lebanon rocket fire, Israeli airstrikes

The United Nations envoy for Lebanon called for restraint by all sides on Friday, after Israel carried out airstrikes in southern Lebanon following new rocket fire towards Israel.



"Today's exchange of fire across the Blue Line, the second such incident in less than a week, is deeply concerning," Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert said in a statement, four months into a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. "A return to wider conflict in Lebanon would be devastating for civilians on both sides of the Blue Line and must be avoided at all costs. Restraint from all parties is therefore critically needed."



AFP