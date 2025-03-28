President Aoun from Élysée Palace: Lebanon committed to sovereignty and peace, urges swift action to prevent escalation

Lebanon News
28-03-2025 | 08:58
High views
President Aoun from Élysée Palace: Lebanon committed to sovereignty and peace, urges swift action to prevent escalation
President Aoun from Élysée Palace: Lebanon committed to sovereignty and peace, urges swift action to prevent escalation

Speaking from the Élysée Palace, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the recent developments, emphasizing Lebanon's determination to assert control over all its territory. 

He called on international allies to act swiftly to prevent further deterioration.

"After nearly two weeks, Lebanon is remembering the 50th anniversary of the outbreak of war, and today we reaffirm our decision not to allow its repetition. We must build a sovereign state," President Aoun stated.

He highlighted the urgent need for international support to address the situation of Syrian refugees, noting that around 400,000 refugees require a comprehensive financial plan to return to their home country.

President Aoun also reiterated Lebanon's commitment to maintaining peace and security, stressing that the ongoing developments strengthen the country's resolve to assert its authority over all its lands to protect Lebanon and its people.

"We need a stable environment and a region at peace, but peace can only be built on justice and the rights of the Palestinians, an issue deeply ingrained in the conscience of our people and the world," Aoun said.

Regarding the ceasefire, he pointed out that if the United States and France could not guarantee its enforcement, no one else could.

On the matter of the recent rocket fire from southern Lebanon, President Aoun confirmed that the Lebanese army was investigating the incident to determine those responsible. 

He clarified that based on previous experiences, Hezbollah was not involved in launching the rockets, and emphasized that Israel's violations should not be equated with the recent events.

"We refuse to let anyone use Lebanon as a platform for their own interests," he added, reaffirming Lebanon's commitment to sovereignty and stability in the face of external challenges.

Lebanon News

Joseph Aoun

Élysée Palace

Lebanon

Sovereignty

Peace

Israel

