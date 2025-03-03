Israeli government spokesman David Mencer on Monday accused Hamas militants of hoarding supplies, saying they have "enough food" in Gaza a day after Israel blocked aid deliveries amid an impasse in truce talks.



Mencer told a press briefing that the Palestinian group was hoarding supplies for its militants "for months and months" and has "enough food to fuel an obesity epidemic," adding that "no one is going hungry in Hamas" and that "the supplies are there, but Hamas don't share."





AFP