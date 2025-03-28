News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
25
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loobat Kadari
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
25
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US issues new sanctions related to Lebanon's Hezbollah
Lebanon News
28-03-2025 | 10:39
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US issues new sanctions related to Lebanon's Hezbollah
The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued sanctions targeting five individuals and three companies involved in a Lebanon-based sanctions evasion network supporting Hezbollah's financial operations.
The targeted network manages commercial projects and oil smuggling schemes, often working with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force (IRGC-QF) to generate revenue for Hezbollah. The network allegedly uses front companies to funnel millions of dollars into the group's activities.
Additionally, the U.S. Department of State's Rewards for Justice program is offering up to $10 million for information leading to the disruption of Hezbollah's financial operations.
The sanctioned individuals and companies include key figures in Hezbollah's financial network, such as Rashid Qasim al-Bazzal, Fatimah Abdallah Ayyub, Mahasin Mahmud Murtada, Hawra Abdallah Ayyub, and Jamil Mohamad Khafaja. Companies such as Lebanese United Group, Securol Glass Curtains, and Ravee SARL were also designated for their roles in Hezbollah's financial activities.
The U.S. Treasury emphasized that these sanctions aim to expose Hezbollah's financial infrastructure and cut off the group's access to the global financial system.
Lebanon News
US
Sanctions
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Next
Hezbollah denies involvement in rocket fire from South Lebanon, affirms ceasefire commitment
MPs Mark Daou and Waddah Sadek to propose municipal election reforms, four-month delay
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-01-15
US issues new Russia-related sanctions, Treasury website shows
World News
2025-01-15
US issues new Russia-related sanctions, Treasury website shows
0
Middle East News
2025-02-26
US imposes new sanctions related to Iran
Middle East News
2025-02-26
US imposes new sanctions related to Iran
0
Middle East News
2025-01-05
Syria's new Islamist rulers urge US to lift sanctions during visit to Doha
Middle East News
2025-01-05
Syria's new Islamist rulers urge US to lift sanctions during visit to Doha
0
World News
2025-03-20
US imposes Iran-related sanctions on oil tankers, China 'teapot' refinery
World News
2025-03-20
US imposes Iran-related sanctions on oil tankers, China 'teapot' refinery
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:48
Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon amid escalating tensions
Lebanon News
11:48
Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon amid escalating tensions
0
Lebanon News
11:43
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to Al Arabiya: Lebanon must take action against groups firing rockets at Israel
Lebanon News
11:43
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to Al Arabiya: Lebanon must take action against groups firing rockets at Israel
0
Lebanon News
11:04
Lebanese PM engages in diplomatic efforts to halt Israeli escalation
Lebanon News
11:04
Lebanese PM engages in diplomatic efforts to halt Israeli escalation
0
Lebanon News
10:51
Netanyahu says Israel will continue attacking every location in Lebanon 'to counter any threat'
Lebanon News
10:51
Netanyahu says Israel will continue attacking every location in Lebanon 'to counter any threat'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:14
Israeli leaders hold meeting amid growing pressure to halt airstrikes on Beirut: Amal Shehadeh
Middle East News
08:14
Israeli leaders hold meeting amid growing pressure to halt airstrikes on Beirut: Amal Shehadeh
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-26
MP Samy Gemayel grants confidence to government during evening parliamentary session
Lebanon News
2025-02-26
MP Samy Gemayel grants confidence to government during evening parliamentary session
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-08
Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-08
Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
2
Lebanon News
07:35
Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs, marking first attack since ceasefire deal
Lebanon News
07:35
Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs, marking first attack since ceasefire deal
3
Lebanon News
06:09
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
06:09
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
4
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Tensions escalate as Israeli strikes target Hezbollah leader, northern residents threaten border breach
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Tensions escalate as Israeli strikes target Hezbollah leader, northern residents threaten border breach
5
Lebanon News
06:57
Lebanon's President Aoun informed of Israeli threat to Beirut's suburbs during Élysée meeting
Lebanon News
06:57
Lebanon's President Aoun informed of Israeli threat to Beirut's suburbs during Élysée meeting
6
Lebanon News
10:51
Netanyahu says Israel will continue attacking every location in Lebanon 'to counter any threat'
Lebanon News
10:51
Netanyahu says Israel will continue attacking every location in Lebanon 'to counter any threat'
7
Lebanon News
08:21
Lebanese Army identifies rocket launch site, unable to access due to Israeli fire: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21
Lebanese Army identifies rocket launch site, unable to access due to Israeli fire: Sources to LBCI
8
Lebanon News
05:20
Le Figaro: President Aoun says Israel violating ceasefire, Lebanon won’t resume flights with Iran for now
Lebanon News
05:20
Le Figaro: President Aoun says Israel violating ceasefire, Lebanon won’t resume flights with Iran for now
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More