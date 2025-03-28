US envoy Morgan Ortagus to Al Arabiya: Lebanon must take action against groups firing rockets at Israel

U.S. Deputy Special Envoy to the Middle East, Morgan Ortagus, called on the Lebanese government to take decisive action against the groups responsible for launching rockets into Israel.



In an interview with Al Arabiya, Ortagus stated that Israel has the right to respond to attacks originating from Lebanese territory.



She also emphasized U.S. support for the Lebanese Armed Forces but criticized their current efforts, saying they are 'insufficient.'



Ortagus urged Lebanon to take responsibility for security within its borders rather than placing blame on Israel.



She also noted that the U.S. is working to ensure Hezbollah's disarmament.



"We want a prolonged ceasefire in Lebanon," she said.