MP Kassem Hashem accuses US envoy Ortagus of supporting Israeli aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
28-03-2025 | 13:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
MP Kassem Hashem accuses US envoy Ortagus of supporting Israeli aggression against Lebanon
MP Kassem Hashem, member of the "Development and Liberation" bloc, criticized U.S. Deputy Special Envoy to the Middle East, Morgan Ortagus, for giving Israel a "blank check" for its ongoing aggression against Lebanon.
Hashem said her comments demonstrated full U.S. military and political complicity in targeting Lebanon.
Hashem went on to condemn Ortagus for questioning the role of the Lebanese Army, suggesting that Lebanon was expected to accept the situation and comply with U.S.-Israeli demands to push through "suspicious" projects based on shifting regional dynamics.
He stressed that it was time for Lebanon to prioritize national unity and solidarity to end foreign interference that undermines the country's rights and dignity, no matter who offers questionable advice.
Lebanon News
MP
Kassem Hashem
US
Supporting
Israeli
Aggression
Lebanon
Morgan Ortagus
