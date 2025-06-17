Booms heard over Jerusalem, Tel Aviv after Iran missile warning

Loud booms were heard over Tel Aviv and Jerusalem on Tuesday, AFP journalists reported, after air raid sirens sounded in several parts of Israel and the military warned of incoming Iranian missiles.



"A short while ago, sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel," the military said in a statement, adding that the air force was "operating to intercept and strike where necessary to eliminate the threat."



AFP

