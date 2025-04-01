MP Ibrahim Moussawi holds international community, US, and Western nations responsible for Israeli aggression

Hezbollah's MP Ibrahim Moussawi condemned the Israeli airstrike on a residential building in Beirut's southern suburbs, warning that the attack signals a significant escalation.



During a visit to the targeted site, Moussawi cited international law and the Geneva Conventions, saying that even if an armed resistance member were present in the apartments, international law prohibits extrajudicial killings, including attacks on retreating individuals.



He held the international community, the United States, and Western nations responsible for "an ongoing crime," emphasizing that Israel has never adhered to U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.



Moussawi called on the global community to take action to halt the attacks and protect Lebanese civilians.



He also urged Lebanese leadership—including the president and government—to respond decisively, criticizing "irresponsible" remarks from some lawmakers and ministers who, in his view, are emboldening Israel's continued aggression.