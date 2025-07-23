Bahrain and Lebanon Summit: Support for Lebanese sovereignty, call for international conference on Palestine

Bahrain and Lebanon issued a joint statement after their bilateral summit, underscoring their commitment to strengthening ties through increased communication, reciprocal visits, and the activation of existing agreements and memoranda of understanding.



Both sides also pledged to continue joint coordination to safeguard regional security and stability.



The Kingdom of Bahrain reaffirmed its steadfast support for Lebanon's sovereignty, unity, and stability, while rejecting any external interference in its internal affairs. The statement praised the efforts of President Joseph Aoun and the Lebanese government in advancing political and economic reforms.



Bahrain also expressed its support for Lebanon in reclaiming its irreplaceable regional role. It called for the complete withdrawal of Israel from Lebanese-occupied territories and the implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, as well as the extension of state authority over all Lebanese territory.



The summit's final communiqué emphasized the importance of Bahrain's 2024 summit call for an international conference to address the Palestinian issue, stressing the need for full United Nations membership for the State of Palestine.



Regarding the nuclear file, both nations called for renewed efforts to resume negotiations between the United States and Iran and supported making the Middle East a region free of weapons of mass destruction.