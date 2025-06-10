MP Kassem Hachem condemns Israeli “criminal aggression” after killing of two shepherds in South Lebanon

Lebanon News
10-06-2025 | 05:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Kassem Hachem condemns Israeli “criminal aggression” after killing of two shepherds in South Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
MP Kassem Hachem condemns Israeli “criminal aggression” after killing of two shepherds in South Lebanon

MP Kassem Hachem, a member of the Development and Liberation bloc, condemned Israel’s targeting of two Lebanese shepherds from the same family, calling it a “criminal aggression” and part of a decades-long pattern of Israeli brutality against Lebanon.

“These citizens were simply struggling to make an honest living,” Hachem said. “What the Israeli enemy did today is yet another act of barbarism, continuing its aggression against Lebanon.”

He accused Israel of disregarding the ceasefire agreement and said that international sponsors of that agreement bear responsibility for the violations.

“The Israeli enemy has only grown more brazen in its attacks, killing Lebanese civilians daily,” Hachem said, referring to the latest victims in Shebaa as well as previous fatalities, injuries, and the abduction of civilians. “All of this has gone on without a single word of condemnation or any serious action from the international community to put an end to this aggression.”

He called on the Lebanese government to act swiftly: “We demand immediate action using all available means to confront this aggression and protect the homeland, its people, sovereignty, and dignity. How much longer will this silence last? The Lebanese state must raise its voice in every forum, and urgently.”

Lebanon News

MP Kassem Hachem

Israel

Shepherds

Aggression

Lebanon

LBCI Next
President Joseph Aoun departs for Jordan on official visit
PM Salam stresses state sovereignty, financial reform at reconstruction conference
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-22

Qatar condemns killing of Israeli embassy staff in Washington

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-01

Israel claims killing two Hezbollah members in South Lebanon strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-22

Islamic Group in Lebanon confirms killing of senior member in an Israeli strike on Baaouerta

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-31

Israeli drone strike targets Deir al-Zahrani in South Lebanon, killing one

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:08

President Joseph Aoun arrives in Jordan for summit talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:53

Speaker Berri meets Le Drian, praises French assistance against UNIFIL plot

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:40

Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemns attack on UNIFIL personnel

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-23

Sources to LBCI: Palestinian disarmament to begin in Beirut’s three main camps

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-03

UNIFIL patrol blocked in southern Lebanon over lack of army escort

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Lebanon's Interior Ministry publishes voter turnout comparison between 2016 and 2025

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-03

IMF challenges Lebanese bank law over unequal payouts and public sector favoritism

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:24

UNIFIL faces local pushback in Lebanon’s south amid Israeli calls to end mission — what’s next for the force?

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

Israel's army conducts bulldozing operation near southern Lebanon village, gunfire reported in separate incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Airstrike targets vehicle on south Lebanon road

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:38

US official denies reports of plans to end UNIFIL mission

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

With no progress on reconstruction, Lebanon bets on donors to unlock funding

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:32

UNIFIL condemns attack on peacekeepers during patrol in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:23

Anger boils over in Los Angeles as immigration raids spark protests

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:58

PM Salam stresses state sovereignty, financial reform at reconstruction conference

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More