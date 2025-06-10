MP Kassem Hachem condemns Israeli “criminal aggression” after killing of two shepherds in South Lebanon

MP Kassem Hachem, a member of the Development and Liberation bloc, condemned Israel’s targeting of two Lebanese shepherds from the same family, calling it a “criminal aggression” and part of a decades-long pattern of Israeli brutality against Lebanon.



“These citizens were simply struggling to make an honest living,” Hachem said. “What the Israeli enemy did today is yet another act of barbarism, continuing its aggression against Lebanon.”



He accused Israel of disregarding the ceasefire agreement and said that international sponsors of that agreement bear responsibility for the violations.



“The Israeli enemy has only grown more brazen in its attacks, killing Lebanese civilians daily,” Hachem said, referring to the latest victims in Shebaa as well as previous fatalities, injuries, and the abduction of civilians. “All of this has gone on without a single word of condemnation or any serious action from the international community to put an end to this aggression.”



He called on the Lebanese government to act swiftly: “We demand immediate action using all available means to confront this aggression and protect the homeland, its people, sovereignty, and dignity. How much longer will this silence last? The Lebanese state must raise its voice in every forum, and urgently.”