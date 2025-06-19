Syria expects first transfer with U.S. bank 'within weeks', governor says

Syria expects to have its first transaction with a U.S. bank "in a matter of weeks," Syrian central bank governor Abdelkader Husriyeh said on Thursday, a day after a high-level meeting between Syrian and U.S. commercial banks.



The resumption of transfers between Syrian and U.S. banks would be a key milestone in Syria’s new rulers' push to reintegrate the country into the global financial system after 14 years of civil war.



Reuters