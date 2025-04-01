A shift in targeting policy: Israel links Beirut strikes to global threats

01-04-2025 | 12:50
A shift in targeting policy: Israel links Beirut strikes to global threats
2min
A shift in targeting policy: Israel links Beirut strikes to global threats

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi  

Israel described the assassination of Hassan Ali Bdeir in Beirut's southern suburbs as the elimination of a "ticking time bomb." 

Bdeir had been on Israel's intelligence watchlist as an operative in Hezbollah's Unit 3900 and the Iranian Quds Force. 

Israeli authorities claimed he was involved in training Hamas members and coordinating with the group to carry out an attack against Israeli targets in a foreign country in the near future.  

With this strike, Israel has expanded its targeting strategy, linking attacks in Beirut to planned or executed operations against Israeli interests. The shift signals a broader security doctrine, moving beyond direct military responses to rocket fire from Lebanon. 

Security officials characterized the operation as a coordinated effort between the Israeli military, Shin Bet, and Mossad, marking what they described as a strategic and operational shift from deterrence to preemptive countermeasures.  

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar placed the responsibility for the incident on the Lebanese government, calling on authorities to enforce the ceasefire. He defended the strike, arguing that eliminating Bdeir thwarted a major attack allegedly orchestrated by Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah.  

Ahead of the Jewish Passover holiday, Israeli authorities heightened security measures, advising citizens to exercise caution while traveling abroad and avoid displaying overt signs of their Jewish identity.  

Meanwhile, along Israel's northern border with Lebanon, the Israeli military intensified its deployment of surveillance units and continued military exercises focused on counter-infiltration tactics. 

Security agencies are also ramping up efforts to counter Iranian-backed attempts to support operations targeting Israelis both domestically and overseas.

