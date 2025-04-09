Lebanese PM Salam holds series of meetings to discuss economic and financial situation

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met at the Grand Serail with Jacques de La Gouge, economic advisor to the French presidential envoy to Lebanon, who headed a visiting delegation to discuss preparations for the reconstruction conference France intends to host later this year.



During the meeting, Salam emphasized the importance of holding the conference as soon as possible, highlighting its critical role in Lebanon's recovery efforts.



Discussions also covered the country's economic and financial situation and the reform measures the Lebanese government has begun implementing to stabilize the economy.



Prime Minister Salam later received Kuwaiti businessman Bader Al-Kharafi, with talks focusing on potential investment opportunities across various sectors in Lebanon. The discussions come in light of recent government steps aimed at fostering a more favorable environment for foreign investments.



Salam praised the strong and historic ties between Lebanon and Kuwait, describing them as both fraternal and exceptional.



The prime minister also met with Nijad Fares, vice chair of the American Task Force for Lebanon (ATFL), as part of ongoing international engagement efforts.