Lebanese PM Salam holds series of meetings to discuss economic and financial situation

Lebanon News
09-04-2025 | 05:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese PM Salam holds series of meetings to discuss economic and financial situation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese PM Salam holds series of meetings to discuss economic and financial situation

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met at the Grand Serail with Jacques de La Gouge, economic advisor to the French presidential envoy to Lebanon, who headed a visiting delegation to discuss preparations for the reconstruction conference France intends to host later this year.

During the meeting, Salam emphasized the importance of holding the conference as soon as possible, highlighting its critical role in Lebanon's recovery efforts.

Discussions also covered the country's economic and financial situation and the reform measures the Lebanese government has begun implementing to stabilize the economy.

Prime Minister Salam later received Kuwaiti businessman Bader Al-Kharafi, with talks focusing on potential investment opportunities across various sectors in Lebanon. The discussions come in light of recent government steps aimed at fostering a more favorable environment for foreign investments.

Salam praised the strong and historic ties between Lebanon and Kuwait, describing them as both fraternal and exceptional.

The prime minister also met with Nijad Fares, vice chair of the American Task Force for Lebanon (ATFL), as part of ongoing international engagement efforts.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

PM

Nawaf Salam

Meetings

Economic

Financial

Situation

LBCI Next
PM Salam from Bkerki: Beirut elections must reflect Lebanon’s pluralism, judiciary must be free of interference
Former MP Amal Abou Zeid to LBCI: FPM open to all sides, warns internal clashes would endanger national security
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-24

PM Salam discusses economic cooperation, development projects, and refugees in series of meetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

PM Nawaf Salam holds meetings with foreign diplomats to discuss regional stability and bilateral cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-05

PM Nawaf Salam discusses reforms, Syrian refugees, and bilateral ties in series of meetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

Lebanon's Energy Minister says launching emergency plan to tackle water shortages during summer

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

Elias Bou Saab discusses reform laws and IMF agreement with Ernesto Ramirez Rigo and delegation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Speaker Berri calls for joint committee session to discuss amendments to banking secrecy law

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:41

Finance and Budget Committee head MP Kanaan meets IMF delegation ahead of IMF meetings

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-05

FM Youssef Rajji meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus to discuss latest developments in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Israeli drone flies at low altitude over Sidon, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-03

Lebanon declares public holidays for Good Friday and Easter Monday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:13

Lebanese President appoints Rawaa Harati as member of Lebanon's IMF negotiation committee

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Ceasefire in place: Monitoring committee tracks compliance to Resolution 1701 by reporting to Lebanon, Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Time is running out: Lebanon faces IMF deadline to approve financial reform laws

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:18

Facing calls to disarm, Hezbollah ready to discuss weapons if Israel withdraws: Senior official

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Lebanon judge paves way for indictment of ex-central bank chief Salameh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Tense Washington visit: No wins for Netanyahu as Trump backs talks with Iran, warms to Turkey

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:06

Former MP Amal Abou Zeid to LBCI: FPM open to all sides, warns internal clashes would endanger national security

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Israeli drone flies at low altitude over Sidon, South Lebanon: NNA

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More