UK will sanction Israel ministers Ben-Gvir and Smotrich: The Times

Britain and other international allies will formally sanction two far-right Israeli ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, following their conduct over the war in Gaza, the Times reported on Tuesday.



London will join Canada, Australia, New Zealand and other nations in freezing the assets and imposing travel bans on Israel's national security minister Ben-Gvir - a West Bank settler - and finance minister Smotrich.



Britain's foreign office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.





Reuters