News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loobat Kadari
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UK will sanction Israel ministers Ben-Gvir and Smotrich: The Times
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10-06-2025 | 08:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UK will sanction Israel ministers Ben-Gvir and Smotrich: The Times
Britain and other international allies will formally sanction two far-right Israeli ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, following their conduct over the war in Gaza, the Times reported on Tuesday.
London will join Canada, Australia, New Zealand and other nations in freezing the assets and imposing travel bans on Israel's national security minister Ben-Gvir - a West Bank settler - and finance minister Smotrich.
Britain's foreign office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UK
Britain
Sanction
Israel
Ministers
Itamar Ben-Gvir
Bezalel Smotrich
The Times
Next
Greta Thunberg accuses Israel of kidnap after Gaza aid boat intercepted
Israel army issues evacuation warning for several areas of northern Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-04-02
Jordan strongly condemns Ben-Gvir's 'storming' of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Middle East News
2025-04-02
Jordan strongly condemns Ben-Gvir's 'storming' of Al-Aqsa Mosque
0
Middle East News
2025-05-20
Israel says 'external pressure will not divert' it after UK pauses trade talks
Middle East News
2025-05-20
Israel says 'external pressure will not divert' it after UK pauses trade talks
0
World News
2025-04-23
Ukraine peace talks with international foreign ministers postponed: UK government says
World News
2025-04-23
Ukraine peace talks with international foreign ministers postponed: UK government says
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-07
Israel split over Trump’s 'bombshells' on Yemen, hostages and skipped visit— the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-07
Israel split over Trump’s 'bombshells' on Yemen, hostages and skipped visit— the details
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:37
France says it obtains Palestinian reform pledge ahead of conference
World News
09:37
France says it obtains Palestinian reform pledge ahead of conference
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:18
Greta Thunberg accuses Israel of kidnap after Gaza aid boat intercepted
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:18
Greta Thunberg accuses Israel of kidnap after Gaza aid boat intercepted
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:27
Israel army issues evacuation warning for several areas of northern Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:27
Israel army issues evacuation warning for several areas of northern Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:10
Israeli army says intercepted projectile fired from Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:10
Israeli army says intercepted projectile fired from Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:38
Bedias Municipality condemns incident involving UNIFIL patrol in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:38
Bedias Municipality condemns incident involving UNIFIL patrol in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-05
Berri backs President Aoun's stance, says Israeli aggression targets all Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-06-05
Berri backs President Aoun's stance, says Israeli aggression targets all Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
05:32
UNIFIL condemns attack on peacekeepers during patrol in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:32
UNIFIL condemns attack on peacekeepers during patrol in South Lebanon
0
World News
05:18
Several areas south of Sudan capital at risk of famine: WFP
World News
05:18
Several areas south of Sudan capital at risk of famine: WFP
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:06
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
07:06
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
UNIFIL faces local pushback in Lebanon’s south amid Israeli calls to end mission — what’s next for the force?
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
UNIFIL faces local pushback in Lebanon’s south amid Israeli calls to end mission — what’s next for the force?
2
Lebanon News
05:32
UNIFIL condemns attack on peacekeepers during patrol in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:32
UNIFIL condemns attack on peacekeepers during patrol in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
07:06
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
07:06
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
With no progress on reconstruction, Lebanon bets on donors to unlock funding
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
With no progress on reconstruction, Lebanon bets on donors to unlock funding
5
Lebanon News
03:58
PM Salam stresses state sovereignty, financial reform at reconstruction conference
Lebanon News
03:58
PM Salam stresses state sovereignty, financial reform at reconstruction conference
6
Lebanon News
05:52
Lebanon records over 3,500 Israeli violations since November ceasefire: Official tally
Lebanon News
05:52
Lebanon records over 3,500 Israeli violations since November ceasefire: Official tally
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:23
Anger boils over in Los Angeles as immigration raids spark protests
News Bulletin Reports
13:23
Anger boils over in Los Angeles as immigration raids spark protests
8
Lebanon News
05:38
Bedias Municipality condemns incident involving UNIFIL patrol in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:38
Bedias Municipality condemns incident involving UNIFIL patrol in South Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More