Facing calls to disarm, Hezbollah ready to discuss weapons if Israel withdraws: Senior official

As calls for Lebanon's Hezbollah to disarm gain momentum, a senior Hezbollah official told Reuters the group is ready to hold talks with the Lebanese president about its weapons if Israel withdraws from south Lebanon and stops its strikes.



U.S.-backed President Joseph Aoun, who vowed when he took office in January to establish a state monopoly on the control of arms, intends to open talks with Hezbollah over its arsenal soon, three Lebanese political sources said.



The senior Hezbollah official said the group was ready to discuss its arms in the context of a national defense strategy but this hinged on Israel pulling out its troops from five hilltops in south Lebanon.



"Hezbollah is ready to discuss the matter of its arms if Israel withdraws from the five points, and halts its aggression against Lebanese," the senior official told Reuters.





Reuters