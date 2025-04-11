Culture and Public Works Ministers tour historic Mar Mikhael train station as part of restoration effort

Lebanese Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh and Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny visited the historic Mar Mikhael train station in Beirut, reaffirming their joint commitment to preserving and reviving the iconic landmark.



The station, which stands as a symbol of Beirut’s rich cultural and historical heritage, is set to undergo restoration as part of a broader initiative supported by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation.



Officials said this initiative reflects Italy’s continued dedication to safeguarding Lebanon’s cultural heritage and marks a new phase in efforts to breathe life back into one of the capital’s most storied sites.