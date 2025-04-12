News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
15
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Conversations with Ricardo Karam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
15
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gemayel marks 50 years since launch of Lebanese Resistance, calls for an end to illegal arms
Lebanon News
12-04-2025 | 11:47
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Gemayel marks 50 years since launch of Lebanese Resistance, calls for an end to illegal arms
Lebanese Kataeb Party leader Samy Gemayel marked the 50th anniversary of the launch of the Lebanese Resistance with a call to reinforce state sovereignty and end the era of non-state weapons, asserting that "the resistance's cause has triumphed" five decades on.
Speaking at a party ceremony commemorating the anniversary, Gemayel said the occasion symbolizes "the ultimate victory of the Lebanese entity over attempts at annexation, occupation, and settlement plans."
"We are gathered today to renew our oath and affirm that Lebanon's sovereignty comes first," he said, emphasizing that the event was not meant to "reopen the wounds of war" but to "tell our story as it happened and honor our heroes."
Gemayel recalled that the Kataeb Party lost 5,513 members during the civil war and reiterated that their resistance was defensive.
"We did not seek war. The war came to us. When the Lebanese state told us it could not defend us, we defended ourselves," he said, referring to battles fought in Achrafieh, Zahle, Ain El Remmaneh, and Chekka.
He framed the early conflict as a battle against foreign military organizations, specifically Palestinian factions and the Syrian army. "We faced a real plan to replace occupied Palestine with Lebanon as an alternative homeland," he said. "We stood our ground and blocked that plan."
Gemayel stressed that the Lebanese resistance was never a campaign of brutality. "Our resistance was not savage. It was a last resort."
In a pointed message to Hezbollah, Gemayel said, "The presence of illegal weapons was the core cause of war, and it is time we all learn that only the state can protect its people." He added, "I say to Hezbollah: you have tried, you fought, and we have seen the result."
He reiterated that the disarmament of non-state actors is not a topic for debate, but a legal obligation.
"There is no future for weapons outside the framework of the state. Hezbollah must hand over its weapons like others did," he said, calling for direct talks between the party and the Lebanese government on the handover process.
Gemayel continued by saying, "We are ready to hear the stories of others and to acknowledge each other. That's how we build a shared narrative for Lebanon."
Ending on a personal note, he said Kataeb leaders have always stood on the frontlines. "We do not hide and send others to die. Our leaders were martyred before our youth."
Lebanon News
Samy Gemayel
Lebanese
Resistance
Illegal
Arms
Next
Former Economy Minister from Washington: US deems Lebanon a top priority for first time in 60 years
A "LEAP" into the future: Lebanon begins five-year AI transformation plan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-02-06
Turkey marks two years since deadly earthquake amid pain and anger
Middle East News
2025-02-06
Turkey marks two years since deadly earthquake amid pain and anger
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-11
Ambush on the border: 107 illegal crossings closed as Lebanese Army thwarts arms smuggling
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-11
Ambush on the border: 107 illegal crossings closed as Lebanese Army thwarts arms smuggling
0
World News
2025-03-14
Armenia and Azerbaijan agree treaty terms to end almost 40 years of conflict
World News
2025-03-14
Armenia and Azerbaijan agree treaty terms to end almost 40 years of conflict
0
World News
2025-02-24
Zelensky hails 'three years of resistance' on Russian invasion anniversary
World News
2025-02-24
Zelensky hails 'three years of resistance' on Russian invasion anniversary
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:29
President Joseph Aoun marks 50th anniversary of Lebanon's civil war outbreak with call for national unity
Lebanon News
13:29
President Joseph Aoun marks 50th anniversary of Lebanon's civil war outbreak with call for national unity
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
On the path to reform: Beirut Airport undergoes major upgrades ahead of summer season
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
On the path to reform: Beirut Airport undergoes major upgrades ahead of summer season
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Upcoming IMF, World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon finalizes bank reform bill ahead of talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Upcoming IMF, World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon finalizes bank reform bill ahead of talks
0
Lebanon News
09:53
Most Hezbollah military sites ceded to army in South Lebanon: Source tells AFP
Lebanon News
09:53
Most Hezbollah military sites ceded to army in South Lebanon: Source tells AFP
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Upcoming IMF, World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon finalizes bank reform bill ahead of talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Upcoming IMF, World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon finalizes bank reform bill ahead of talks
0
Lebanon Economy
03:34
Former Economy Minister from Washington: US deems Lebanon a top priority for first time in 60 years
Lebanon Economy
03:34
Former Economy Minister from Washington: US deems Lebanon a top priority for first time in 60 years
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Multi-front tensions: Israel eyes US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman while expanding Gaza occupation
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Multi-front tensions: Israel eyes US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman while expanding Gaza occupation
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-09
Israeli drone flies at low altitude over Sidon, South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
2025-04-09
Israeli drone flies at low altitude over Sidon, South Lebanon: NNA
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
03:34
Former Economy Minister from Washington: US deems Lebanon a top priority for first time in 60 years
Lebanon Economy
03:34
Former Economy Minister from Washington: US deems Lebanon a top priority for first time in 60 years
2
Lebanon News
08:44
Lebanese Cabinet approves bank restructuring bill
Lebanon News
08:44
Lebanese Cabinet approves bank restructuring bill
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
On the path to reform: Beirut Airport undergoes major upgrades ahead of summer season
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
On the path to reform: Beirut Airport undergoes major upgrades ahead of summer season
4
Lebanon News
05:54
Israeli army spokesperson: Reservist seriously wounded in border operation with Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:54
Israeli army spokesperson: Reservist seriously wounded in border operation with Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
09:53
Most Hezbollah military sites ceded to army in South Lebanon: Source tells AFP
Lebanon News
09:53
Most Hezbollah military sites ceded to army in South Lebanon: Source tells AFP
6
Lebanon News
13:29
President Joseph Aoun marks 50th anniversary of Lebanon's civil war outbreak with call for national unity
Lebanon News
13:29
President Joseph Aoun marks 50th anniversary of Lebanon's civil war outbreak with call for national unity
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Upcoming IMF, World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon finalizes bank reform bill ahead of talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Upcoming IMF, World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon finalizes bank reform bill ahead of talks
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Multi-front tensions: Israel eyes US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman while expanding Gaza occupation
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Multi-front tensions: Israel eyes US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman while expanding Gaza occupation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More