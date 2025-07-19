FPM leader Bassil: Decentralization is key to reforming the state, and there is no longer any impediment for the return of refugees to Syria

19-07-2025 | 06:54
FPM leader Bassil: Decentralization is key to reforming the state, and there is no longer any impediment for the return of refugees to Syria
2min
FPM leader Bassil: Decentralization is key to reforming the state, and there is no longer any impediment for the return of refugees to Syria

The head of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, stated that administrative decentralization is the foundation of the Taif Agreement and a key to reforming the state, stressing that it remains hostage to a centralized system that fears losing control over citizens' affairs.

Speaking at a conference, Bassil said decentralization strengthens state unity and has nothing to do with partition or federalism. "If we genuinely want balanced development, there's no reason to fear decentralization," he added.

On the topic of municipal and mukhtar elections, Bassil said: "We encouraged consensus and created a positive atmosphere. Municipalities are not meant for political battles, and we had a clear presence."

On the issue of displacement, Bassil stressed that Lebanon is a country that embraces all cultures and nationalities, pointing out at the same time that Syrian displacement and Palestinian refugees are two facets of resettlement, which is contrary to the constitution.

"We cannot rely on a centralized plan regarding Syrian displacement, and municipalities have broad powers in this field," he said.

He emphasized that there is no longer any impediment to the return of refugees to Syria, noting that illegal immigration is changing Lebanon's identity.

Lebanese Health Ministry: One killed in South Lebanon's Khiam
Cyprus Energy Ministry to LBCI: No official statement yet on power line project to Lebanon
