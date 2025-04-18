Lebanese PM says army expanding southern presence

Lebanon News
18-04-2025 | 03:09
Lebanese PM says army expanding southern presence
0min
Lebanese PM says army expanding southern presence

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam told The Washington Post that the Lebanese Army has made significant progress in the country's south and is steadily expanding its presence in the region.

"The army has achieved considerable advancement and is reinforcing its deployment in southern Lebanon," Salam said in the interview, emphasizing the government's commitment to asserting state authority across all Lebanese territory.

Salam added that Lebanon is actively working to ensure the exclusive right of the state to bear arms, both north and south of the Litani River.

