Lebanese army confronts Israeli forces over border violation in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
20-07-2025 | 11:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese army confronts Israeli forces over border violation in southern Lebanon
The Lebanese army said Sunday that Israeli military and engineering vehicles crossed the technical fence and began bulldozing land in the outskirts of Rmeish, in the Bint Jbeil district, in what it called a blatant violation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement.
In a statement, the army said it responded by reinforcing its presence in the area opposite the Israeli forces. A patrol from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) also arrived to document the breach, prompting the Israeli troops to retreat back across the border.
The army added that it is closely monitoring the situation along the southern border in coordination with UNIFIL.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese Army
Israel
Rmeish
Bint Jbeil
Resolution 1701
UNIFIL
Next
US envoy Tom Barrack arrives in Beirut for high-level talks
Gas race: New maritime talks could shift Lebanon's offshore energy future
Previous
