Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam stressed the need to halt Israeli violations, affirming that the Lebanese government has spared no effort in pushing for a swift Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory.



Speaking after visiting the Baalbek Serail and inspecting border control operations, Salam stated: "We are committed to improving the Dahr El Baydar road, and it is essential to renew local governance through timely municipal elections."



"My presence in Baalbek is a message of support and guidance for the Lebanese Army's efforts in border control and dismantling captagon factories, and a tribute to their sacrifices," he added.