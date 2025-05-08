Lebanon's PM Salam: My presence in Baalbek is a message of support for Lebanese Army's efforts

Lebanon News
08-05-2025 | 05:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s PM Salam: My presence in Baalbek is a message of support for Lebanese Army&#39;s efforts
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon's PM Salam: My presence in Baalbek is a message of support for Lebanese Army's efforts

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam stressed the need to halt Israeli violations, affirming that the Lebanese government has spared no effort in pushing for a swift Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory.
 
Speaking after visiting the Baalbek Serail and inspecting border control operations, Salam stated: "We are committed to improving the Dahr El Baydar road, and it is essential to renew local governance through timely municipal elections."

"My presence in Baalbek is a message of support and guidance for the Lebanese Army's efforts in border control and dismantling captagon factories, and a tribute to their sacrifices," he added.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

PM

Nawaf Salam

Presence

Baalbek

Message

Support

Lebanese Army

Efforts

LBCI Next
14 Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon: Lebanese Security sources tell Reuters
Israeli airstrikes rock South Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-19

Lebanon's PM Salam highlights importance of joint efforts for security and stability with Iraq

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-28

Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam continues to tour South Lebanon, reaffirms army's critical role

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-28

Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam heads south for visit to army barracks and military sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-31

PM Nawaf Salam's office denies support for municipal election delay

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:26

MP Elias Bou Saab: Municipal elections to proceed amid efforts for Beirut agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Two killed in Israeli strikes on South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Tension in South Lebanon's Nabatieh following Israeli strikes on surrounding areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

MP Hussein Hajj Hassan says municipal election results show resistance stronghold remains unshaken

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-19

EU approves new sanctions against Russia

LBCI
World News
2025-01-27

Major Coca-Cola recall in Europe over chlorate content: AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-05

IMF awaits action: Lebanon urged to pass banking, fiscal reform bills

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-07

President Aoun vows reforms as Arab Fund resumes development support for Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:12

14 Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon: Lebanese Security sources tell Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

‘Lebanon is beautiful’: Emiratis return as UAE lifts travel ban

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

Israeli airstrikes rock South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Israeli drone targets destroyed house in Majdal Zoun, southern Lebanon, injuring one

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Israel split over Trump’s 'bombshells' on Yemen, hostages and skipped visit— the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Gulf signals return: Arab Fund pledges fresh support for Lebanon’s recovery

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:06

French Ambassador hands FM Rajji border archive to aid in Syrian border demarcation

LBCI
Middle East News
09:42

UAE mediating secret talks between Israel and Syria, sources tell Reuters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More