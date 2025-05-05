Iran says its stance toward nuclear talks with US remains constant

Middle East News
05-05-2025 | 03:59
High views
Iran says its stance toward nuclear talks with US remains constant
0min
Iran says its stance toward nuclear talks with US remains constant

Iran remains committed to diplomacy with the United States, the government said on Monday, after a fourth round of nuclear talks with Washington was postponed over the weekend.

"We have announced our commitment to continuing the path of dialogue and diplomacy, and we have shown our full readiness by participating in several rounds of negotiations," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said.

Reuters

Middle East News

Iran

Nuclear Talks

United States

