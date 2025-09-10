Environment Minister discusses Norway’s support and waste management plan for Akkar with UNOPS and World Bank

Lebanon News
10-09-2025 | 09:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Environment Minister discusses Norway’s support and waste management plan for Akkar with UNOPS and World Bank
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Environment Minister discusses Norway’s support and waste management plan for Akkar with UNOPS and World Bank

Environment Minister Tamara El Zein received Norway’s Ambassador to Lebanon Hilde Haraldstad to discuss possible areas of support that Norway could provide to the ministry, in line with the priorities it has set regarding reforms and sectoral interventions.

As part of efforts to improve waste management in Akkar, Minister El Zein also met at her office with a delegation from the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), a representative of the World Bank, and representatives of the company contracted by UNOPS, SES–EPEM. 

The meeting was held within the framework of joint work to develop a comprehensive plan for solid waste management in Akkar Governorate.

During the meeting, the proposed plan was presented and discussed with Minister EL Zein, who offered comments and suggestions, stressing the importance of consulting with the concerned municipalities. 


She noted that the plan will be presented to Akkar municipalities at the earliest suitable opportunity.

The advisory body also presented three different scenarios for waste treatment, starting with sorting at source, followed by recycling stages, and ultimately landfilling, with the goal of selecting the most environmentally and health-appropriate method for proper waste treatment and disposal.

Lebanon News

Environment

Minister

Akkar

Lebanon

Norway

Ambassador

LBCI Next
Lebanon fully cooperating with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait on anti-narcotics efforts, interior minister says
Lebanon looks to boost tourism and economy with Jounieh harbor revival
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-14

Kuwaiti Interior Minister discusses drug trafficking and security cooperation in Beirut with Minister Hajjar

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-24

Qatari PM discusses Lebanon support and regional developments with PM Nawaf Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-11

Lebanese Finance and Energy Ministers sign decree ratifying World Bank loan law for electricity

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-22

Finance Minister Jaber discusses reform progress with US envoy Tom Barrack and French delegation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Arida school in ruins after Israeli strike, leaving 250 Lebanese students without classes

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:59

Naim Qassem: US seeks to hand Lebanon to Israel, Hezbollah will never yield to pressure

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:29

Lebanon’s FM condemns Israeli attack on Qatar in call with Qatari counterpart

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

PM Salam discusses political developments with UN envoy, meets Islamic Group delegation on Lebanon’s challenges and opportunities

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-09

Axios: Israeli source claims Doha explosion was attempt on Hamas officials

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Elizabeth Tsurkov’s release sparks debate over prisoner swaps and US withdrawal from Iraq—the details

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-17

Israel's El Al Airlines expects to begin rescue flights Wednesday

LBCI
Middle East News
07:41

Iran says denying UN inspectors access to nuclear sites for now

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:45

MPs warn of ‘ticking time bomb’ as 150,000 tons of asbestos waste sit in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

Lebanon fully cooperating with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait on anti-narcotics efforts, interior minister says

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:59

Naim Qassem: US seeks to hand Lebanon to Israel, Hezbollah will never yield to pressure

LBCI
Middle East News
14:24

Qatar says US warning came after Israeli strike started

LBCI
World News
05:17

Poland invokes NATO Article 4 for urgent talks after drone incursion

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:42

Hamas issues statement condemning Israeli strike on delegation in Qatar

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

PM Salam discusses political developments with UN envoy, meets Islamic Group delegation on Lebanon’s challenges and opportunities

LBCI
Middle East News
10:52

Saudi Crown Prince condemns Israeli attack on Doha

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More