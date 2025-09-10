News
Environment Minister discusses Norway's support and waste management plan for Akkar with UNOPS and World Bank
Lebanon News
10-09-2025 | 09:16
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Environment Minister discusses Norway’s support and waste management plan for Akkar with UNOPS and World Bank
Environment Minister Tamara El Zein received Norway’s Ambassador to Lebanon Hilde Haraldstad to discuss possible areas of support that Norway could provide to the ministry, in line with the priorities it has set regarding reforms and sectoral interventions.
As part of efforts to improve waste management in Akkar, Minister El Zein also met at her office with a delegation from the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), a representative of the World Bank, and representatives of the company contracted by UNOPS, SES–EPEM.
The meeting was held within the framework of joint work to develop a comprehensive plan for solid waste management in Akkar Governorate.
During the meeting, the proposed plan was presented and discussed with Minister EL Zein, who offered comments and suggestions, stressing the importance of consulting with the concerned municipalities.
She noted that the plan will be presented to Akkar municipalities at the earliest suitable opportunity.
The advisory body also presented three different scenarios for waste treatment, starting with sorting at source, followed by recycling stages, and ultimately landfilling, with the goal of selecting the most environmentally and health-appropriate method for proper waste treatment and disposal.
Environment
Minister
Akkar
Lebanon
Norway
Ambassador
