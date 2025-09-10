PM Salam discusses political developments with UN envoy, meets Islamic Group delegation on Lebanon’s challenges and opportunities

10-09-2025 | 08:43
PM Salam discusses political developments with UN envoy, meets Islamic Group delegation on Lebanon’s challenges and opportunities
PM Salam discusses political developments with UN envoy, meets Islamic Group delegation on Lebanon’s challenges and opportunities

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam received U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert at the Grand Serail for talks on the political situation and the latest developments in the south.

Salam also met with a delegation from the Islamic Group that included MP Imad Al-Hout, the party’s political bureau chief Ali Abu Yassin, and Wael Najm.

Following the meeting, Abu Yassin said the delegation discussed with Salam the pressing national issues facing Lebanon in the current sensitive and exceptional period. 

He stressed that the country has a genuine strategic opportunity to break its isolation, attract investment, and launch reconstruction, pointing to several positive signs in this regard.

At the same time, he warned that Lebanon faces a grave strategic challenge in the form of what he described as the crimes of the Israeli enemy and its prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, who, he said, has disregarded all boundaries and international norms by targeting both Lebanon and Syria. 

Referring to a recent incident in Doha, Abu Yassin called it a criminal act that violated every treaty and international law.

He added that Netanyahu appears to be pursuing what he calls a “historic mission” to establish a Greater Israel, placing Lebanon directly in the middle of this storm. 

For this reason, Abu Yassin said, the delegation urged Salam to balance between seizing opportunities and confronting challenges in a way that protects Lebanon’s interests while minimizing the costs of confrontation.

He added: “We presented to the prime minister the Islamic Group’s vision and political project, which was completed last April. It covers the political, economic, social, judicial, and administrative tracks, as well as a national security strategy, and we discussed some of its points and directions.”

