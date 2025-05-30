Beirut Port blast judge questions top prosecutor

Lebanon News
30-05-2025 | 05:57
Beirut Port blast judge questions top prosecutor
0min
Beirut Port blast judge questions top prosecutor

Judge Tarek Bitar, the lead investigator in the Beirut Port explosion case, questioned Public Prosecutor at the Court of Cassation, Judge Ghassan Khoury, on Friday.

The session lasted about 15 minutes, after which Khoury returned to his office at the Justice Palace, according to the state-run National News Agency.

The brief questioning is part of Bitar’s ongoing probe into the 2020 blast, which killed more than 200 people and devastated large parts of the capital.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Tarek Bitar

Beirut Port

Explosion

Ghassan Khoury

One killed in armed clash between families in Beirut's Chiyah area
Economy Minister meets Starlink regional director, pledges support for launching operations in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

