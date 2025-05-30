News
Beirut Port blast judge questions top prosecutor
Lebanon News
30-05-2025 | 05:57
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Beirut Port blast judge questions top prosecutor
Judge Tarek Bitar, the lead investigator in the Beirut Port explosion case, questioned Public Prosecutor at the Court of Cassation, Judge Ghassan Khoury, on Friday.
The session lasted about 15 minutes, after which Khoury returned to his office at the Justice Palace, according to the state-run National News Agency.
The brief questioning is part of Bitar’s ongoing probe into the 2020 blast, which killed more than 200 people and devastated large parts of the capital.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Tarek Bitar
Beirut Port
Explosion
Ghassan Khoury
