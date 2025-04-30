Speaker Berri urges US to pressure Israel to implement ceasefire during meeting with ceasefire committee chiefs

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received Major General Jasper Jeffers, head of the ceasefire monitoring committee, and resident committee chief Major General Michael Leeney at the Second Presidency headquarters in Ain al-Tineh.



The meeting was also attended by U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson and Berri’s media advisor Ali Hamdan.



Discussions focused on the latest developments on the ground in southern Lebanon, particularly in light of Israel’s continued violations of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement.



At the outset of the meeting, Berri denounced what he described as Israel’s escalating daily attacks and violations, noting that while Lebanon has upheld its obligations, Israel has not honored the ceasefire nor withdrawn from the remaining occupied Lebanese territory.



Berri stressed that Israel’s ongoing aggression is undermining Lebanon’s recovery, stability, reform efforts, and sovereignty. He called on the United States to exert pressure on Israel to immediately comply with the agreement and implement U.N. Resolution 1701.



For his part, Major General Leeney said the committee would begin holding regular meetings to monitor the situation.