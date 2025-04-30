Speaker Berri urges US to pressure Israel to implement ceasefire during meeting with ceasefire committee chiefs

Lebanon News
30-04-2025 | 07:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Speaker Berri urges US to pressure Israel to implement ceasefire during meeting with ceasefire committee chiefs
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Speaker Berri urges US to pressure Israel to implement ceasefire during meeting with ceasefire committee chiefs

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received Major General Jasper Jeffers, head of the ceasefire monitoring committee, and resident committee chief Major General Michael Leeney at the Second Presidency headquarters in Ain al-Tineh.

The meeting was also attended by U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson and Berri’s media advisor Ali Hamdan.

Discussions focused on the latest developments on the ground in southern Lebanon, particularly in light of Israel’s continued violations of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement.

At the outset of the meeting, Berri denounced what he described as Israel’s escalating daily attacks and violations, noting that while Lebanon has upheld its obligations, Israel has not honored the ceasefire nor withdrawn from the remaining occupied Lebanese territory.

Berri stressed that Israel’s ongoing aggression is undermining Lebanon’s recovery, stability, reform efforts, and sovereignty. He called on the United States to exert pressure on Israel to immediately comply with the agreement and implement U.N. Resolution 1701.

For his part, Major General Leeney said the committee would begin holding regular meetings to monitor the situation.

Lebanon News

Nabih Berri

Parliament Speaker

US Generals

Ceasefire Committee

LBCI Next
PM Salam meets ceasefire committee chiefs, calls for Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory
MP Kanaan: Bank reform law discussions to begin in next session
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-22

Lebanon's President Aoun urges US pressure on Israel to comply with ceasefire agreement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-28

Hamas urges pressure on Israel to start next phase of Gaza ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-09

Speaker Berri calls for joint committee session to discuss amendments to banking secrecy law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-08

Ceasefire in place: Monitoring committee tracks compliance to Resolution 1701 by reporting to Lebanon, Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:38

Walid Joumblatt says willing to revisit Syria for Druze rights

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrives in Abu Dhabi for official visit to the UAE

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Lebanese Energy Minister Joe Saddi to visit Qatar to discuss cooperation in electricity sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:53

Lebanon's President to Sky News Arabia: The priority is the surrender of heavy and medium weapons

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrives in Abu Dhabi for official visit to the UAE

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Lebanese Energy Minister Joe Saddi to visit Qatar to discuss cooperation in electricity sector

LBCI
World News
2025-04-21

Gaza's Christians 'heartbroken' for pope who phoned them nightly

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-26

Public Works Minister Rasamny inspects Rafic Hariri International Airport, monitoring operations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Can Lebanon become a regional tech hub? A new law could pave the way

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Uncertainty clouds Beirut municipal race as parity concerns grow

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:55

President Aoun calls for strengthening ceasefire mechanism and pressuring Israel in meeting with US General Jeffers

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:53

Lebanon's President to Sky News Arabia: The priority is the surrender of heavy and medium weapons

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:54

BDL to propose draft plan for bank restructuring

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrives in Abu Dhabi for official visit to the UAE

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Kuwait invites President Aoun for official visit to boost bilateral ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Lebanon's Army Commander meets US Generals to discuss ceasefire and southern developments

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More