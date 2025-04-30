PM Salam meets ceasefire committee chiefs, calls for Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory

Lebanon News
30-04-2025 | 07:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Salam meets ceasefire committee chiefs, calls for Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
PM Salam meets ceasefire committee chiefs, calls for Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam received Major General Jasper Jeffers, head of the ceasefire monitoring committee, and his successor, Major General Michael Leeney, who officially assumed his duties on Wednesday. 

The meeting, held at the Grand Serail, was also attended by U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson.

During the meeting, Salam reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to the agreement, stating that the Lebanese Army continues to expand its deployment to fully assert control over all Lebanese territory. 

He stressed the importance of Israel halting its violations of the agreement and ending its attacks on various areas in the country.

Salam called for Israel’s complete withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territories and urged the release of Lebanese detainees.

“The Israeli withdrawal is the real gateway to strengthening the authority of the Lebanese state,” he said, noting that this goes hand in hand with Lebanon’s efforts to bolster the army’s manpower and equipment.

The Prime Minister thanked General Jeffers for his efforts in leading the committee and called for its work to be further strengthened. 

He also wished General Leeney success in his new role.

Lebanon News

Prime Minister

Nawaf Salam

Lebanon

US Generals

Ceasefire Committee

Meeting

Israel

Withdrawal

LBCI Next
Lebanon's President to Sky News Arabia: The priority is the surrender of heavy and medium weapons
Speaker Berri urges US to pressure Israel to implement ceasefire during meeting with ceasefire committee chiefs
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-08

Nawaf Salam meets Ortagus: Urges pressure on Israel to ensure full withdrawal from Lebanese territories

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-22

Arab League chief meets Lebanese FM, calls for Israel to abide by ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Speaker Berri urges US to pressure Israel to implement ceasefire during meeting with ceasefire committee chiefs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Hezbollah lawmaker Hussein Hajj Hassan slams US envoy’s remarks, calls for full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:38

Walid Joumblatt says willing to revisit Syria for Druze rights

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrives in Abu Dhabi for official visit to the UAE

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Lebanese Energy Minister Joe Saddi to visit Qatar to discuss cooperation in electricity sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:53

Lebanon's President to Sky News Arabia: The priority is the surrender of heavy and medium weapons

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrives in Abu Dhabi for official visit to the UAE

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Lebanese Energy Minister Joe Saddi to visit Qatar to discuss cooperation in electricity sector

LBCI
World News
2025-04-21

Gaza's Christians 'heartbroken' for pope who phoned them nightly

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-26

Public Works Minister Rasamny inspects Rafic Hariri International Airport, monitoring operations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Can Lebanon become a regional tech hub? A new law could pave the way

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Uncertainty clouds Beirut municipal race as parity concerns grow

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:55

President Aoun calls for strengthening ceasefire mechanism and pressuring Israel in meeting with US General Jeffers

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:53

Lebanon's President to Sky News Arabia: The priority is the surrender of heavy and medium weapons

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:54

BDL to propose draft plan for bank restructuring

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrives in Abu Dhabi for official visit to the UAE

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Kuwait invites President Aoun for official visit to boost bilateral ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Lebanon's Army Commander meets US Generals to discuss ceasefire and southern developments

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More