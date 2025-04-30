News
PM Salam meets ceasefire committee chiefs, calls for Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory
Lebanon News
30-04-2025 | 07:21
High views
Share
Share
2
min
PM Salam meets ceasefire committee chiefs, calls for Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam received Major General Jasper Jeffers, head of the ceasefire monitoring committee, and his successor, Major General Michael Leeney, who officially assumed his duties on Wednesday.
The meeting, held at the Grand Serail, was also attended by U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson.
During the meeting, Salam reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to the agreement, stating that the Lebanese Army continues to expand its deployment to fully assert control over all Lebanese territory.
He stressed the importance of Israel halting its violations of the agreement and ending its attacks on various areas in the country.
Salam called for Israel’s complete withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territories and urged the release of Lebanese detainees.
“The Israeli withdrawal is the real gateway to strengthening the authority of the Lebanese state,” he said, noting that this goes hand in hand with Lebanon’s efforts to bolster the army’s manpower and equipment.
The Prime Minister thanked General Jeffers for his efforts in leading the committee and called for its work to be further strengthened.
He also wished General Leeney success in his new role.
Lebanon News
Prime Minister
Nawaf Salam
Lebanon
US Generals
Ceasefire Committee
Meeting
Israel
Withdrawal
Next
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-08
Nawaf Salam meets Ortagus: Urges pressure on Israel to ensure full withdrawal from Lebanese territories
Lebanon News
2025-02-08
Nawaf Salam meets Ortagus: Urges pressure on Israel to ensure full withdrawal from Lebanese territories
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-22
Arab League chief meets Lebanese FM, calls for Israel to abide by ceasefire
Lebanon News
2025-04-22
Arab League chief meets Lebanese FM, calls for Israel to abide by ceasefire
0
Lebanon News
07:14
Speaker Berri urges US to pressure Israel to implement ceasefire during meeting with ceasefire committee chiefs
Lebanon News
07:14
Speaker Berri urges US to pressure Israel to implement ceasefire during meeting with ceasefire committee chiefs
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Hezbollah lawmaker Hussein Hajj Hassan slams US envoy’s remarks, calls for full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Hezbollah lawmaker Hussein Hajj Hassan slams US envoy’s remarks, calls for full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
10:38
Walid Joumblatt says willing to revisit Syria for Druze rights
Lebanon News
10:38
Walid Joumblatt says willing to revisit Syria for Druze rights
0
Lebanon News
08:58
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrives in Abu Dhabi for official visit to the UAE
Lebanon News
08:58
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrives in Abu Dhabi for official visit to the UAE
0
Lebanon News
08:13
Lebanese Energy Minister Joe Saddi to visit Qatar to discuss cooperation in electricity sector
Lebanon News
08:13
Lebanese Energy Minister Joe Saddi to visit Qatar to discuss cooperation in electricity sector
0
Lebanon News
07:53
Lebanon's President to Sky News Arabia: The priority is the surrender of heavy and medium weapons
Lebanon News
07:53
Lebanon's President to Sky News Arabia: The priority is the surrender of heavy and medium weapons
0
Lebanon News
08:58
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrives in Abu Dhabi for official visit to the UAE
Lebanon News
08:58
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrives in Abu Dhabi for official visit to the UAE
0
Lebanon News
08:13
Lebanese Energy Minister Joe Saddi to visit Qatar to discuss cooperation in electricity sector
Lebanon News
08:13
Lebanese Energy Minister Joe Saddi to visit Qatar to discuss cooperation in electricity sector
0
World News
2025-04-21
Gaza's Christians 'heartbroken' for pope who phoned them nightly
World News
2025-04-21
Gaza's Christians 'heartbroken' for pope who phoned them nightly
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-26
Public Works Minister Rasamny inspects Rafic Hariri International Airport, monitoring operations
Lebanon News
2025-03-26
Public Works Minister Rasamny inspects Rafic Hariri International Airport, monitoring operations
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Can Lebanon become a regional tech hub? A new law could pave the way
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Can Lebanon become a regional tech hub? A new law could pave the way
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Uncertainty clouds Beirut municipal race as parity concerns grow
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Uncertainty clouds Beirut municipal race as parity concerns grow
3
Lebanon News
02:55
President Aoun calls for strengthening ceasefire mechanism and pressuring Israel in meeting with US General Jeffers
Lebanon News
02:55
President Aoun calls for strengthening ceasefire mechanism and pressuring Israel in meeting with US General Jeffers
4
Lebanon News
07:53
Lebanon's President to Sky News Arabia: The priority is the surrender of heavy and medium weapons
Lebanon News
07:53
Lebanon's President to Sky News Arabia: The priority is the surrender of heavy and medium weapons
5
Lebanon Economy
05:54
BDL to propose draft plan for bank restructuring
Lebanon Economy
05:54
BDL to propose draft plan for bank restructuring
6
Lebanon News
08:58
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrives in Abu Dhabi for official visit to the UAE
Lebanon News
08:58
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrives in Abu Dhabi for official visit to the UAE
7
Lebanon News
04:25
Kuwait invites President Aoun for official visit to boost bilateral ties
Lebanon News
04:25
Kuwait invites President Aoun for official visit to boost bilateral ties
8
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanon's Army Commander meets US Generals to discuss ceasefire and southern developments
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanon's Army Commander meets US Generals to discuss ceasefire and southern developments
