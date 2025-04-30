PM Salam meets ceasefire committee chiefs, calls for Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam received Major General Jasper Jeffers, head of the ceasefire monitoring committee, and his successor, Major General Michael Leeney, who officially assumed his duties on Wednesday.



The meeting, held at the Grand Serail, was also attended by U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson.



During the meeting, Salam reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to the agreement, stating that the Lebanese Army continues to expand its deployment to fully assert control over all Lebanese territory.



He stressed the importance of Israel halting its violations of the agreement and ending its attacks on various areas in the country.



Salam called for Israel’s complete withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territories and urged the release of Lebanese detainees.



“The Israeli withdrawal is the real gateway to strengthening the authority of the Lebanese state,” he said, noting that this goes hand in hand with Lebanon’s efforts to bolster the army’s manpower and equipment.



The Prime Minister thanked General Jeffers for his efforts in leading the committee and called for its work to be further strengthened.



He also wished General Leeney success in his new role.