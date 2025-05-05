Kataeb Secretary-General tells LBCI: Serious contest underway for Matn Union of Municipalities Presidency

Kataeb Party Secretary General Serge Dagher said a serious contest is underway for the presidency of the Matn Union of Municipalities.



Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Dagher said the views of newly elected mayors must be respected, adding that the Kataeb will consult with them on their priorities and the party’s proposed plans.



He noted that some municipalities had opted for change in Sunday’s vote. “What matters to us is improving life in Matn,” he said.