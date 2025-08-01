Trump's envoy meets Netanyahu for Gaza aid, ceasefire push

Israel-Gaza War Updates
01-08-2025 | 07:45
Trump&#39;s envoy meets Netanyahu for Gaza aid, ceasefire push
Trump's envoy meets Netanyahu for Gaza aid, ceasefire push

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday in a bid to salvage Gaza truce talks and tackle a humanitarian crisis in the enclave, where a global hunger monitor has warned that famine is unfolding.

Shortly after Witkoff's arrival, President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social network: "The fastest way to end the Humanitarian Crises in Gaza is for Hamas to SURRENDER AND RELEASE THE HOSTAGES!!"

Witkoff arrived in Israel with Netanyahu's government facing mounting international pressure over the widespread destruction of Gaza and constraints on aid in the territory.

Following the meeting, a senior Israeli official said an understanding between Israel and the U.S. was emerging that there was a need to move from a plan to release some of the hostages to a plan to release all the hostages, disarm Hamas militants, and demilitarize the Gaza Strip.


Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Trump

Envoy

Steve Witkoff

Israel

Netanyahu

Gaza

Aid

Ceasefire

France starts airdrops of humanitarian aid into Gaza
US special envoy visits Gaza food site, ambassador says
